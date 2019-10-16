MIAMI — Add Miami's Tyler Herro to the list of rookies who look ready for the regular season.
Herro scored Miami's first 14 points on Monday night, going 5 for 5 in that stretch, and finished with 23 points in a 120-87 Heat victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Through three games in this preseason, Herro — the No. 13 pick in this year's draft — is shooting 18 for 33 from the field for 49 points.
"The kid can play," Heat assistant coach Malik Allen said in a televised halftime interview. "He has a confidence but he's a student of the game, he's smart, he's an extremely quick learner and you're seeing that."
Among those taken in June's draft, some have wasted no time in announcing their presence to the NBA world.
New Orleans' Zion Williamson, the No. 1 pick, is averaging 23.3 points and shooting 71% in the Pelicans' four preseason games — all wins. Ja Morant, the No. 2 pick for Memphis, is among the league's assist leaders in exhibition season with 23 in his first three games.
No. 3 pick RJ Barrett is averaging 16 points for New York, No. 7 pick Coby White 16.8 points for Chicago and No. 28 pick Jordan Poole had 36 points in his first two games with Golden State entering Monday night.
Herro is only adding to what has been an impressive class.
"He just loves to play," Allen said. "He loves to play, he loves to be out there, he loves the moment."
