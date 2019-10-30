By DAN SCIFO
Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — The Miami Dolphins let another one get away.
The Dolphins continue to make progress following a horrific start to the season, but they remain winless after a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
“We just have to continue to keep fighting,” Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “That’s just kind of the place that we’re at right now.”
The Dolphins have lost seven consecutive games this season and 10 straight dating to last season. The Dolphins have lost 16 of 20 overall since winning three straight to begin the 2018 season. Miami’s last win came at home against New England on Dec. 9, 2018, more than 300 days ago. In 2011, the Dolphins lost their first seven games, but finished 6-10.
“People can say what they want outside, but I think we’re a good football team,” tight end Mike Gesicki said. “We’re making plays, clearly not enough, but I think we’re putting some good stuff out there. We just have to be able to finish games.”
The Dolphins were outscored 163-26 in their first four games, but their last three losses have come by a combined 24 points. Miami led in the fourth during last week’s 10-point loss at Buffalo, and the Dolphins held a 14-0 lead through one quarter until Pittsburgh rallied with the final 27 points.
“We had opportunities two weeks in a row,” Fitzpatrick said. “We had a couple nice drives early and good momentum. Guys were out there having fun.”
