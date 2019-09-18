By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streak Junior Youth football team looked poised to snap a four game slide last Saturday, only to fall victim for a fifth straight game in the last minutes of the game against the Fort Meade Miners 16-9 to fall to 2-5 on the season.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Blue Streaks put the first points on the board when Terrance Dennis broke loose on the right side for a 70-yard run to give Sebring a 7-0 lead.
Fort Meade answered before the half with a 50-yard touchdown pass and converted a 2-point kick to take an 8-7 lead over the Blue Streaks as they headed into the intermission.
After a scoreless third quarter, the start of the fourth quarter found the Blue Streaks with a first and goal inside the Miner’s five-yard line. Four times the Blue Streaks tried to break the line, four times the Miners held their ground, forcing Sebring to turn the ball over on downs.
Though the Blue Streaks did not score, their defense stopped the Miner offense, forcing them to punt after three plays from their seven-yard line.
The Fort Meade punter bobbled the snap and was downed in the end zone for a safety to put the Blue Streaks back on top at 9-8 with five minutes to play and getting the ball back.
Sebring was unable to score, but pinned the Miners back deep in their own territory with only a 1:30 left in the game.
Two deep pass completions and a roughing the passer penalty called on Sebring got Fort Meade in the red zone at the Sebring 19-yard line.
Two in-completions made it third and ten before Fort Meade connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left to give the Miner Juniors a 16-9 win over the Junior Blue Streaks.
The other three Sebring youth teams won last Saturday against their Fort Meade counterparts. The Flag team won 33-0 to improve to 6-1. The Mitey Mites pounded out a 14-6 win to improve to 5-2 and the Pee Wee held off the Miners for a 31-27 victory to improve to 6-1 for the season.
The Blue Streaks will be at home this Saturday to host the Hardee Wildcats.
