Tickets for the 2020 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, including the FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring and the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, go on sale Monday.
Ticket and parking prices remain unchanged from the 2019 12-Hour classic, which was the most well-attended race in its 67-year history. In July the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was voted North America’s most popular motorsports event by a USA Today fan poll.
Gates will open at 6 a.m. March 18 and remain open through the conclusion of the 12-hour race on March 21. All reserved motorhome spaces will be offered for renewal to returning guests, and any spaces not renewed will be made available to the general public on Nov. 1.
Fan hospitality tickets, including Club Sebring, will also go on sale Monday, and given their limited supply will sell out quickly.
For more information including ticket, parking and hospitality pricing, visit www.sebringraceway.com
After School tennis classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through September 6, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level.
Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com
Heartland Golf Open Qualifier
The Highlands News-Sun Heartland Golf Open is set to have its fourth and final qualifier at River Greens golf course on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Heartland Golf Open is for golfers of all abilities since handicaps are required to participate in the points-based scoring. This gives all golfers a chance to be successful regardless of their talent on the links.
The cost to play in a qualifier is $30 if you are a member of that course and $40 if you are not a member.
One half of the total number of players at each qualifier with the top scores will advance to the championship tournament. Those players who do not qualify can attempt to qualify at the next available qualifier.
All qualifiers will compete in the Heartland Golf Championship which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pinecrest Golf Club.
To sign up, go to one of the four qualifying courses or come by the Highlands News-Sun office in downtown Sebring.
Lake Placid doubles tennis
Inviting men and women to play tennis for fun on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Play as your schedule permits. Call Ralph Musall 863.699-0380 or text 863.633-9450 for more information. We are a group who play tennis on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. We are short players and want to generate interest and additional players.
Highlands Hurricanes fall training
The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team along with the Highlands Hurricanes Triathletes fall swim training sessions are Monday thru Friday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. All practices will be at the Highlands County Family YMCA. For information please leave a message at the YMCA 863-382-9622 or contact Marvin Wolfe, email at hhst@juno.com or 863-382-9272.
Halloween 5K run/walk
The Ridge Area Arc and MidFlorida Credit Union present the 10th Annual Halloween 5K run/walk. Costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for the best costume. The 1-mile Family Fun Run will make a comeback this year.
The race is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at Highlands Hammock State Park starting at 8 a.m. with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. If you register before Monday, Oct. 14 the cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years and younger. There is a special team rate of $15 for school track and field and cross-country teams. After Oct. 15 the cost will be $25.
The event will benefit Ridge Area Arc serves persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Highlands, Polk and the surrounding area. There will be goodie bags for all and a special runner gift for the first 100 registered and paid. If you register after Oct. 15 there is no gift guaranteed.
For more information please call 863-452-1295 or email dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org for registration form. Donation forms available upon request. There will prizes for best costume and most donation monies raised.
Learn to play tennis
Less Work, More Play Tennis is a program designed to help kids of all ages learn the sport of tennis in a fun environment. Also, it introduces the families to the USTA (United States Tennis Association), where they learn how kids can compete all over the state of Florida and the United States.
Certified Coach T, ranked 1st in the state in Doubles and in the Top 50 in men’s singles, will provide all the tools and fundamentals so that each child can use the application of L.A.W. (Learn, Apply, Win!).
Practice schedules is Monday,Thursday and Friday. 10 and Under Team Meet 4 pm-6 pm. 11 and Older Team Meet 5 pm-7 pm. Tournament schedules will be email to parents. Contact Coach T @ (863)-510-7315 for more information.
Softball leagues
The Highlands County Parks & Facilities Department announces that the 2019 fall softball leagues will start the week of September 17. Leagues will include Women’s, Church and Recreational A & B and is open to all adults and youth 18 years and older. Women’s and Church must have at least six teams to have a league.
Registrations and Fees are due Tuesday, September 10th by 4:00 p.m. at the Parks and Facilities office located at 636 S. Fernleaf Ave in Sebring. Fees will not be accepted at the Sports Complex.
Fees are $360 plus $25 sanctioning fee for new teams. For any further information please call Chuck Best at 863-991-2007 or Damian Cinquino at 863-840-3264 or leave a message at 863-402-6755.
