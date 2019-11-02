By BOB FERRANTE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State and Miami meet in what seems to be a must-win situation for both teams.
A victory will move the winner a step closer toward bowl eligibility. The loser will see its season move closer to the brink of disaster.
Willie Taggart’s future is under scrutiny in Year 2 of his team and is looking to pick up his first victory as Florida State’s coach in any rivalry game. He is 0-4 in rivalry matchups during his time with the Seminoles, with a pair of blowout losses to Clemson and defeats against Miami and Florida in 2018 as well.
Manny Diaz could use a big victory to help salvage the Hurricanes season as well. The Hurricanes got a win over Virginia in a defensive struggle but that was followed by an embarrassing home loss to Georgia Tech, emblematic of an up-and-down first season as Miami’s head coach.
While the game doesn’t have national implications as it once did, it hasn’t slowed down the trash talk — at least from the Seminoles.
“We’re going to beat them,” Florida State tailback Khalan Laborn proclaimed.
And when asked about Miami’s secondary and what was challenging about them, Florida State receiver D.J. Matthews said, “Nothing.”
Now Florida State has to back up the talk.
“It is a big-time rivalry, guys know each other, and they want to beat each other,” Taggart said. “I think at the end of the day it comes down to that, going out and playing football. It isn’t about what you said, it is about what you do. I look forward to our guys going out and playing well.”
Each of the last five meetings between the programs has been decided by five points or less. And they’ve all had late drama.
— In 2018, Miami rallied from a 27-7 third-quarter deficit to win 28-27.
— In 2017, the Hurricanes got a touchdown catch with 6 seconds left to win 24-20 in a game where the lead changed four times in the last 6:55.
— In 2016, Florida State blocked a game-tying extra point with 1:24 left to win 20-19.
— In 2015, the Seminoles blew a two-touchdown lead and needed a late touchdown to prevail 29-24. And in 2014, Miami wasted a 16-0 lead in what became a 30-26 FSU victory.
Diaz expects more of the same this time.
“Factor that in, factor a little bit of who we are, factor in sort of the craziness of 2019,” Diaz said. “The expectation of this coming down to anything other than who has the ball last and who makes a play or makes a stop, I think it’d be foolish to expect anything less.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.