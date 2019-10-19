By TODD KARPOVICH
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy and South Florida have each won two in a row and will strive to keep the momentum going in a pivotal American Athletic Conference matchup on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Malcolm Perry leads the Midshipmen’s triple option, which has produced an FBS-best 327.7 yards rushing per game.
The Bulls are looking for more consistency behind redshirt freshman quarterback Jordan McCloud, who has thrown for 624 yards with eight touchdowns — along with five interceptions — since taking over the starting job for the injured Blake Barnett (ankle).
“We’ve got to take advantage of every possession that we get,” South Florida coach Charlie Strong said. “It’s really critical that we get off to a really good start and move the football down the field because they’re going to take the ball. If you allow them to grind it out, they’re going to grind it out.”
South Florida (3-3, 1-1) leads the nation with 10.3 tackles for a loss per game.
Navy (4-1, 2-1) already surpassed its win total from last season. The Midshipmen can extend their winning streak to three games for the first time since 2017 when they won five straight to start the year.
South Florida and Navy are meeting for the third time after splitting their previous home games. The Bulls won the last matchup, 52-45 in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 28, 2016. Navy beat South Florida 29-17 in Annapolis on Oct. 31, 2015.
South Florida has a tough slate of games to close out the season, starting this week against Navy. The Bulls play four teams that are either currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 or getting votes: No. 21 Cincinnati, Temple (31 votes) Memphis (six votes) and Central Florida (three votes).
