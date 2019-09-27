By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Farewell, offseason.
A new NBA year is here.
On Friday, the first five teams will hold media days, the NBA’s annual day-before-camp-begins ritual. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will discuss a season of enormous expectations. So will James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Houston, along with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.
Sacramento and Indiana also open Friday. NBA champion Toronto has media day Saturday, the title-chasing Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the rest of the NBA on Monday. And while most teams typically enter a season with high hopes, this year seems as wide-open in terms of the total of realistic championship contenders as any in a long time.
“I talked to at least seven GMs over the summer that really feel that they’re going to go for it,” Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard said Thursday.
There might even be more.
Over the last 14 seasons, only 10 franchises — Toronto, Golden State, Cleveland, Miami, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Dallas, the Lakers, Boston and Orlando — have reached the NBA Finals.
This season, there might be at least 10 with a legitimate chance of getting there.
