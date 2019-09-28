By BOB FERRANTE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State and North Carolina State are searching for consistency on offense, which starts with their quarterbacks.
The Seminoles (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) have had red-hot starts, scoring 21 points in the first quarter against both Boise State and Louisville.
“If they play the first quarter for four quarters, they’re killing people,” North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said.
Florida State is outscoring opponents 56-9 in the first quarter. The problem for the Seminoles is they haven’t been able to do much after halftime and are being outscored 31-3 in the third quarter.
That kind of inconsistency, as well as a knee injury to James Blackman, has led Florida State coach Willie Taggart to evaluate who starts at quarterback against the Wolfpack (3-1, 0-0) on Saturday. Blackman, a 69% passer, has practiced this week for the Seminoles but they could also go with Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook, who led the team to a comeback win over Louisville last week.
“If James is healthy, James will start,” Taggart said without declaring a starter on Thursday.
