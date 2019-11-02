By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Before the first College Football Playoff rankings come out next week the spotlight is on the second-tier contenders trying to stay in the race with most of the top undefeated teams taking a break.
The selection committee reveals what it believes are the top 25 teams in the country on Tuesday. Idle this weekend are No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Ohio State. No. 4 Clemson is taking a different kind of break by playing Wofford.
Trying to make an impression on the committee will be No. 6 Florida and No. 8 Georgia, who meet in their yearly rivalry game in Jacksonville, each having already lost a Southeastern Conference game.
No. 7 Oregon, with commanding lead in the Pac-12 North, is at Southern California trying to avoid a second loss. No. 9 Utah is in a similar situation, on the road at Washington looking to remain a one-loss team.
