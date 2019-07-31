The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of July and the beginning of August gives anglers the second half of the ‘almost super new moon’ phase—new moon occurs today and the lunar orbit perigee (closest orbit point to earth) Thursday, and a rainy season weather forecast pattern.
All fishing factors considered; the new moon will have ideal fishing wind speeds today through Friday as an easterly wind reaches speeds of eight miles per hour (mph) during the new moon overhead period in the early afternoon hours.
The effects of the strong new moon will last until Saturday but the winds will decline to five mph as a low pressure system causes winds to shift out of the west which is predicted to last through the middle of next week.
For the second half of this week, the better fishing periods will occur during the dangerous part of the day, when thunderstorm activity occurs. So make sure you plan accordingly to retreat to a building or vehicle when you hear the thunder.
However if you choose to play the odds in the land of lightning, at the very least plan to lay low in the lowest sections of your boat while keeping motors in the water.
I personally have witnessed anglers nearby have their trolling motor’s polarity reversed from lightning strikes into the water nearby. That was also the day my red beard turned white, thanks to a guy with the nickname, “Red”, who thought it would be alright to ride out the storm with me in his boat. It was a….enlightening experience.
I still have openings for bass charter trips for the best fishing days of the summer.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Saturday the ‘almost super new moon’ will cause well above-average feeding activity due to the above-average burst of solar energy during the new moon overhead and moonset periods. There will however be very little ‘adjustment activity’ due to minimal atmospheric pressure change which is the seasonal norm during the rainy season.
Major Fishing Period: Today the new moon is overhead at 1:10 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by one number until Saturday when it levels off the 6-range from 3-7 p.m., which will be the major fishing period through Sunday.
Minor Fishing Period: Today moonset occurs at 8:10 p.m. and the sunset at 8:15 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 7 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the evening by an hour and decreases in feed rating by a half number daily until Saturday when a rating of 5-6 occurs from 7-11 p.m. which will be the minor period through Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 17-18 full moon, July 29-Aug 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 10-11 inches flowing a combined 866 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
