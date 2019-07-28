The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of July and the beginning of August gives anglers a near super new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered, since there will be no significant weather factor causing ‘fish adjustment’ activity, the strong new moon phase will be the only factor to plan around.
The new moon occurs Thursday on the eastern coast of the nation and the perigee (moon’s orbit point closest to earth) occurs Friday, which means greater-than-normal bursts of solar energy will occur during the midday hours from Tuesday through Friday and perhaps Saturday.
The only weather factor to consider is the wind. There won’t be much of it today through Tuesday as a mild northerly wind brings slightly cooler temperatures. Wind speeds will remain under six miles per hour (mph) until Wednesday’s slightly stronger east wind brings six to seven mph speeds.
Since the overhead new moon during the midday hours will be the only trigger causing fish to feed and wind speeds will reach the highest speed of the day at that time, anglers will have some relief from the heat of the day as they set the hook. The second half of the week will be better than the first half in this regard.
Atmospheric pressure today is in the process of dropping to the 29.95 In Hg range. Therefore fish will be moving-adjusting deeper for the next forty-eight hours. This means you’ll be further from shorelines and out in open water areas. The forecast predicts thunderstorm activity to start during the midday major fishing period so remember to have a safe escape plan to a vehicle or building within a few minutes when you hear the thunder.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Friday a strong new moon will energize fish activity at above average rates during the sunny part of the day and on the windy side of the lake.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:10 a.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:32 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 today from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later into the day by an hour. The feed intensity rating increase daily by one number and tops-out Wednesday through Friday in the 9-range from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 5:10 p.m. and the sunset at 8:17 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dissolved oxygen rates will be near the high mark for the day during this period, but depending on cloud-cover and thunderstorm activity, the peak feeding period will probably be during the early part of the feeding period. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in intensity by a half number daily until it top-out at in the 6-7 range during the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 29-Aug 4 one day from super new moon status, Aug. 12-17 weak full moon, Aug. 27-Sept. 2 super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour summer charter for $250.00 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level. 38.25’ is the current high-level for the rainy season through July. The minimum low-level is 37.50’ until July when it will be raised 3 inches. During extreme rain events the lake rises six times faster than water is able to be released at the S68 spillway structure’s four gates.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 18 inches flowing a combined 1230 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Angler Safety Alert: The alligator mating season will continue through July. Do not feed alligators. Do not get close for a better picture. Alligators becoming familiar with human activity usually results in children and pets, and occasionally adults being attacked and killed or seriously maimed. It’s illegal to feed the lethal alligator. If you witness anyone doing this contact the local authorities.
If a gator takes residency on your property call authorities. They will have a licensed professional relocate this dangerous predator. Don’t be the cause or the victim of an unpredictable attack of a Florida gator instead admire them from a safe and legal distance.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within five to ten minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com
