By JOHN FINERAN
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Coach Brian Kelly doesn’t want No. 16 Notre Dame looking in the rear-view mirror when it has danger lurking Saturday in a visit from red-hot Virginia Tech.
The reality is that Notre Dame (5-2) will try to salvage a season that once had high promise. The Irish begin a five-game November stretch against the Hokies (5-2), who have won three straight games following a 45-10 loss to Duke that had prompted questions about coach Justin Fuente’s job status.
Fuente believes his young Hokies, who beat Miami (42-35), Rhode Island (34-17) and North Carolina (43-41 in six overtimes), will see an inspired opponent trying to keep alive its 15-game winning streak at Notre Dame Stadium.
“I know that we will see the Notre Dame team that we saw in all the weeks before that,” Fuente said.
Virginia Tech’s improvement has come on the offensive side of the ball where sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker has won his first three starts, throwing for 572 yards and seven touchdowns and adding another 160 yards and a TD on the ground.
Senior Ian Book suffered through his worst outing against Michigan, completing 8 of 25 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown as the Irish managed just 180 total yards. Sophomore backup Phil Jurkovec threw for 60 yards and a touchdown late, but Kelly wasn’t about to create a quarterback controversy.
