By TOM COYNE
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Outmuscled and outhustled, No. 16 Notre Dame is eager to show its embarrassing loss to Michigan was an aberration.
“We got away from our identity,” coach Brian Kelly said. “Our identity is to be gritty. Our identity is to play smart. Our identity is to be locked in. We were not. We’ve got to get back to our identity.”
How does a team do that, though, after giving up 303 yards rushing, the most by a non-triple option opponent in 10 seasons under Kelly? The Irish also were held to just 47 yards rushing in the 45-14 loss, sixth-worst under Kelly. It also marked the second time this season the Irish were held to fewer than 50 yards, managing just 46 yards in a 23-17 loss at No. 8 Georgia.
“It’s about the physicality that we have to get back,” Kelly said. “Look, the basic tenets of this game haven’t changed. You control the line of scrimmage, you really have a great chance of winning football games. Michigan controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides. Our job now is to get back against Virginia Tech and control the line of scrimmage.”
Irish captains say they are eager to move on. They say they didn’t see any signs last week that the team wasn’t prepared to play well, but they are confident the Irish (5-2) will be ready to be more physical Saturday against the Hokies (5-2), who are coming off a bye week after a six-overtime win over North Carolina.
