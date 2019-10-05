By TIM REYNOLDS
MIAMI GARDENS — Miami defensive lineman Trevon Hill remembers the day he started seeing the Hurricanes in a different light.
Nov. 4, 2017. It was Virginia Tech at Miami, a prime-time showdown between a pair of ranked teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Hill played for the Hokies then, and the lasting memory he has from the Hurricanes’ 28-10 win was how the stadium reacted after each of Virginia Tech’s four turnovers.
“The hype of the Turnover Chain,” Hill said. “I came here and played at Hard Rock Stadium and noticed how loud it got when that chain came out. I’ve never been in a stadium besides (Virginia Tech’s) Lane Stadium that gets that loud. And that’s when I knew this place was someplace special.”
His career comes full circle today, when the Hurricanes (2-2, 0-1) take on the Hokies (2-2, 0-2) in what almost certainly amounts as a must-win game for either side’s hopes in the ACC Coastal race. Hill was dismissed from Virginia Tech’s team in September 2018, and now gets his chance to face the Hokies.
“I’m a passionate player,” said Hill, who is playing his graduate senior season at Miami. “I love the game. The U in general is a passionate program with many great traditions and great players like Ray Lewis, Sean Taylor ... this was the right decision for me.”
His new team could add to his old team’s woes.
The Hokies are desperate for a win and are coming off their worst loss in 12 years — a 35-point home loss to Duke, the biggest home defeat for Virginia Tech since 1974. And Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner had an Instagram post Thursday saying that Hendon Hooker will be taking over as the starting quarterback for Virginia Tech this week.
Hooker is in his third season at Virginia Tech. He’s thrown two passes, completing one. Almost all of his work, obviously, has come in practice.
“He’s taken a whole bunch of reps in the last several years,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Today will mark the debut of Miami safety Bubba Bolden, a USC transfer who had to sit four games while waiting for the NCAA to declare him eligible.
Miami has won the last two meetings with Virginia Tech. The last time the Hurricanes won three straight in the series was 2000 through 2002.
The first weekend of October is typically not the time to be talking bowl scenarios, but a loss here would be a massive problem for Virginia Tech.
