By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The upcoming game at Nebraska has been circled on the calendar for a while as potentially the first tough test for an Ohio State team that entered the season with a lot of questions.
The No. 5 Buckeyes are rolling, but they also know Nebraska (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has better athletes than any of the teams they flattened in the first four games. They will also be on the road in a hostile environment Saturday and Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez is the most dynamic player they’ve faced.
“We know what a challenge it will be on the road, and we know how big it will be to get the win on the road at a tough place to play,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. “They’re going to be all jacked up, (ESPN’s) Gameday is going to be there. We have to handle that. It’s our first big challenge as a team.”
Martinez, who was recruited by Ohio State when Day was an assistant to Urban Meyer, is the same big, dual-threat guy who accounted for 338 yards of offense and three touchdowns to keep the game close in a 36-31 loss to the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium last season. In Nebraska’s win last week over Illinois, he threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another, becoming the second player in school history to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 in a game.
“When you combine his ability to run and throw, along with his intelligence and game management, he is by far the best quarterback we’ve seen,” Day said.
