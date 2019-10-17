By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
The Pac-12 has slipped into the background of the college football season. Again.
The conference is still providing plenty of highlights and intrigue. No conference is more unpredictable from top to bottom.
In the College Football playoff era, those are not necessarily good qualities. Being the only Power Five conference without a top-10 team makes it difficult to command the spotlight, but this weekend the Pac-12 has two games with championship implications and maybe even playoff ramifications.
No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), the only team in the Pac-12 still unbeaten in conference play, faces No. 25 Washington (5-2, 2-2). The Ducks might be the Pac-12’s best hope to reach the College Football Playoff. Of more immediate importance, Oregon could build a huge lead in the North by beating the Huskies for the second straight season.
In the Pac-12 South, No. 13 Utah (5-1, 2-1) hosts No. 17 Arizona State (5-1, 2-1) with the winner moving into a tie for first with the winner of Arizona-Southern California. The Utes already have a loss to USC on their resume and another loss will make it tough for the defending South champions to get back to the Pac-12 title game for the second straight season.
Regardless of what happens in Salt Lake City, a Washington victory would leave the Utah-Arizona State winner as the conference’s lone one-loss team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.