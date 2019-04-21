AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panthers came up big late in Thursday night's Suncoast Conference game against State College of Florida.
South Florida came from two runs down to earn a 3-2 victory over the Manatees with a walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The win improved South Florida to 16-31 overall and 5-17 in conference play.
“Our offense was on the verge a whole lot of times tonight,” said South Florida Coach Rick Hitt. “We had 13 hits against a very good pitching staff. They were right on it all night but we just couldn't get that one knock in at least four innings to separate the game.
"Shane Magrann got the big hit for us in the ninth. Good for our guys who played hard all night. It was another close game," he said.
"Our pitching staff did a very good job of keeping them in check throughout the night," HItt said. "Pitched out of a couple of spots and it was a credit to them battling and making pitches.
"It was a pretty complete ball game when you think about it. We didn't make a single mistake on defense. Happy for our guys and this was a good win for our club,” he said.
State College of Florida took the lead in the top of the third inning as Remi Patry drew a walk, advanced to third on a base on a hit by Nick Winkelmeyer and scored on a sacrifice fly by Brian Dillingham to give the Manatees a 1-0 lead.
State College of Florida added to its lead in the fifth inning as Tyler Acosta and Winkelmeyer singled and Dillingham smacked an RBI single to right field to plate Acosta to make it 2-0.
South Florida trimmed its deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning as Zeddric Burnham was hit by a pitch, stole second based and scored on a base hit by Leeandro Alfonzo to pull the Panthers within 2-1.
Tyler Tipton started the game on the mound for South Florida giving up one run, two hits, struck out two and walked only one hitter. Pierson Lewis came on in relief and worked three scoreless innings.
Rain began to fall in the top of the seventh inning and the Panthers tied up the game in the bottom half of the inning. Trey Fields knocked a grounder to right field for a single, P.J. Cimo doubled to right-center field and Case Hannum drew a walk to load the bases. Burnham drew a walk to force in Fields to tie the game at 2.
South Florida struck in the bottom of the ninth inning as Hannum and Burnham drew walks and Alfonzo reached on an error. Shane Magrann stepped to the plate and ripped a single to right field to score Hammum with the winning run.
South Florida's Connor Glesson came on in relief in the seventh inning and finished the game for the Panthers. He earned the win and allowed two hits and no runs while striking out four with one walk.
“We were tied for first place in the conference again tonight and we dropped a heavy one to give them their first win here,” said former Sebring Blue Streak and State College of Florida catcher, Joshua Crouch. “We have to come out strong again and win the series to keep our season going strong. It is nice to come back to my home town every once in a while. I had some people here to support me tonight and I am grateful for it. It has been good playing in college. I have committed to the University of Central Florida and will play in the Cape Cod League this summer. I am excited to play."
The South Florida State College Panthers will host the Polk State College Eagles Monday night in the first game of a three-game series. The game will start at 6 p.m. at Panther Field.
