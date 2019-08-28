AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers had their first home match of the season against the Webber International University Warriors JV on Monday night.
The Panthers beat the Warriors by scores pf 25-23, 25-15 and 25-17 to even their record at 1-1 on the season.
“It was good to win three and out,” said South Florida Coach Kim Crawford. “Everyone played and we played different rotations to see what is gelling and working for us. We have some concerns that we have been working on, that I saw improved. I was happy, I saw some good serve-receive, I saw some good digs to target, serving was good and we were hitting our spots. We are a young team with 12 freshmen and one sophomore.”
We play Indian River on Wednesday and will definitely be a test.”
In the first set, South Florida jumped to an early lead with Madison Platt serving a four-point run. Platt contributed 18 assists, 14 digs and 2 aces for the Panthers. Maria Rodriguez doubled South Florida’s lead with a three-point run.
South Florida led 15-13 and eased to the first set victory by a score of 25-23.
“I think we had a great game and everyone is doing their job,” said libero, Karla Rodriguez. “We were communicating and we did have some ups and downs, but we knew how to pass that page and kept moving forward. I’ve never had a family like this before and it is great. Our coach is great and I am really happy she pushed us a lot in preseason. My goal this season is to get better.”
Webber came out strong in set two jumping to a 3-2 lead. South Florida claimed the lead with an impressive seven-point run by Samantha Singleton for a 10-4 advantage.
South Florida’s Rodriguez expanded the lead with a three-point run to bring the score to 14-4. South Florida and Webber went point for point with several long volleys. South Florida’s Raphaela Da Silva contributed a team-high 10 kills, former Lake Placid Green Dragons Lyn’d Lewis added 6 kills, while former Sebring Blue Streak Emily Vickers had 6 kills for the night. The Panthers cruised to the 25-15 win.
“We played very well, we got our serve-receive up and we were able to get good sets and hit corners on the other team,” said Raphaela Da Silva. “I am really excited for our team this season, we have a lot of potential and everyone is bringing something different to the table and as we put it together it is looking really good.”
South Florida started off strong in the third set as Andrea Colon went on a three-point run and Rodriguez went to the line to serve and went on an incredible nine-point run. Rodriguez had 9 digs and 4 aces.
The Panthers got the final point needed to defeat the Warriors 25-17 to earn the victory.
“We have a few local kids that are doing great,” said Crawford. “They all played tonight, they came into the season ready to go and they really are doing great. It is a different atmosphere from where they came from. They have stepped it up. We don’t have a captain and it is really a different team than what we have had in the past. They come in and get things done and some teams in the past thought it was monotonous to have to do things like put up the net, pump up the balls and things like that but this team doesn’t think that way. They get things done on a rotating basis without me having to get involved. I think I have more leaders than followers for sure. A couple of my XCEL girls are on Webber’s team, Kate Bonini and Julia Crull, they played tonight and I am just so proud of them.”
The South Florida State College Panthers are back in action tonight as they host the Indian River State College Pioneers starting at 6 p.m.
