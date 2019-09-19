Main Photo

Florida State coach Willie Taggart reacts to a call during a recent game.

By AARON BEARD

RALEIGH, N.C. — The mistakes — a false start here, a facemask penalty there — keep piling up for some Atlantic Coast Conference teams expected to contend for division titles.

Syracuse and Florida State were picked to finish behind reigning national champion Clemson in the Atlantic Division, while Miami was picked second in the Coastal. Yet they’re off to shaky starts and rank among the most penalized teams in the nation. Their inability to get out of their own way at the start of league play has put them in an early hole.

“I think it’s very telling of who you are as a team,” said ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain, a former Clemson offensive lineman who played on the Tigers’ national runner-up team in 2015. “At the end of the day, you’re not going to win a lot of ballgames if you keep that behavior up. You’re playing now (against) a second team within yourself, and you can’t even do the little things right. So it’s really tough.”

Football coaches constantly talk about avoiding mistakes, even while acknowledging it’s hard to avoid every penalty. But nothing seems to anger a coach more or can kill a team’s momentum than mental mistakes or lack of focus — when an offensive lineman jumps for a false start or a team can’t get lined up in time for a delay-of-game penalty.

