By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
RALEIGH, N.C. — The mistakes — a false start here, a facemask penalty there — keep piling up for some Atlantic Coast Conference teams expected to contend for division titles.
Syracuse and Florida State were picked to finish behind reigning national champion Clemson in the Atlantic Division, while Miami was picked second in the Coastal. Yet they’re off to shaky starts and rank among the most penalized teams in the nation. Their inability to get out of their own way at the start of league play has put them in an early hole.
“I think it’s very telling of who you are as a team,” said ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain, a former Clemson offensive lineman who played on the Tigers’ national runner-up team in 2015. “At the end of the day, you’re not going to win a lot of ballgames if you keep that behavior up. You’re playing now (against) a second team within yourself, and you can’t even do the little things right. So it’s really tough.”
Football coaches constantly talk about avoiding mistakes, even while acknowledging it’s hard to avoid every penalty. But nothing seems to anger a coach more or can kill a team’s momentum than mental mistakes or lack of focus — when an offensive lineman jumps for a false start or a team can’t get lined up in time for a delay-of-game penalty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.