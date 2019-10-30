The Associated Press

Through Oct. 27

Points Money

1. Lanto Griffin 710 $1,828,952

2. Justin Thomas 662 $2,166,910

3. Sebastian Munoz 627 $1,500,569

4. Kevin Na 603 $1,517,347

5. Joaquin Niemann 587 $1,613,888

6. Cameron Champ 561 $1,297,489

7. Sungjae Im 530 $1,432,691

8. Tiger Woods 500 $1,755,000

9. Hideki Matsuyama 497 $1,677,250

10. Adam Hadwin 428 $1,047,718

11. Danny Lee 388 $1,342,189

12. Mark Hubbard 383 $1,007,825

13. Byeong Hun An 375 $1,105,748

14. Harris English 344 $895,660

15. Patrick Cantlay 315 $789,730

15. Tom Hoge 315 $844,230

17. Scott Harrington 309 $779,372

18. Gary Woodland 261 $913,240

19. Carlos Ortiz 258 $643,925

20. Xinjun Zhang 246 $626,325

21. Charles Howell III 241 $688,235

22. Cameron Smith 235 $703,815

23. Brian Harman 229 $565,221

24. Pat Perez 220 $559,083

25. Dylan Frittelli 220 $538,625

26. Denny McCarthy 214 $512,925

27. Corey Conners 211 $661,260

28. Marc Leishman 205 $504,540

29. Bronson Burgoon 191 $459,145

30. Brian Stuard 190 $444,565

31. Kevin Streelman 184 $510,428

32. Richy Werenski 179 $453,544

33. Nate Lashley 178 $484,989

34. Bryson DeChambeau 171 $419,983

35. Rory McIlroy 163 $565,500

36. Scottie Scheffler 162 $402,517

37. Harold Varner III 159 $340,875

38. Cameron Percy 154 $377,225

39. Ryan Palmer 146 $474,118

40. Collin Morikawa 138 $329,058

41. Ryan Moore 138 $426,756

42. Zac Blair 137 $320,232

43. Brian Gay 136 $321,889

44. Bud Cauley 136 $347,093

45. Adam Long 135 $283,908

46. Matt Jones 135 $336,560

47. Cameron Tringale 134 $305,052

48. Robby Shelton 129 $319,346

49. Nick Taylor 127 $270,282

50. Daniel Berger 118 $261,677

