The Associated Press
Through Oct. 27
Points Money
1. Lanto Griffin 710 $1,828,952
2. Justin Thomas 662 $2,166,910
3. Sebastian Munoz 627 $1,500,569
4. Kevin Na 603 $1,517,347
5. Joaquin Niemann 587 $1,613,888
6. Cameron Champ 561 $1,297,489
7. Sungjae Im 530 $1,432,691
8. Tiger Woods 500 $1,755,000
9. Hideki Matsuyama 497 $1,677,250
10. Adam Hadwin 428 $1,047,718
11. Danny Lee 388 $1,342,189
12. Mark Hubbard 383 $1,007,825
13. Byeong Hun An 375 $1,105,748
14. Harris English 344 $895,660
15. Patrick Cantlay 315 $789,730
15. Tom Hoge 315 $844,230
17. Scott Harrington 309 $779,372
18. Gary Woodland 261 $913,240
19. Carlos Ortiz 258 $643,925
20. Xinjun Zhang 246 $626,325
21. Charles Howell III 241 $688,235
22. Cameron Smith 235 $703,815
23. Brian Harman 229 $565,221
24. Pat Perez 220 $559,083
25. Dylan Frittelli 220 $538,625
26. Denny McCarthy 214 $512,925
27. Corey Conners 211 $661,260
28. Marc Leishman 205 $504,540
29. Bronson Burgoon 191 $459,145
30. Brian Stuard 190 $444,565
31. Kevin Streelman 184 $510,428
32. Richy Werenski 179 $453,544
33. Nate Lashley 178 $484,989
34. Bryson DeChambeau 171 $419,983
35. Rory McIlroy 163 $565,500
36. Scottie Scheffler 162 $402,517
37. Harold Varner III 159 $340,875
38. Cameron Percy 154 $377,225
39. Ryan Palmer 146 $474,118
40. Collin Morikawa 138 $329,058
41. Ryan Moore 138 $426,756
42. Zac Blair 137 $320,232
43. Brian Gay 136 $321,889
44. Bud Cauley 136 $347,093
45. Adam Long 135 $283,908
46. Matt Jones 135 $336,560
47. Cameron Tringale 134 $305,052
48. Robby Shelton 129 $319,346
49. Nick Taylor 127 $270,282
50. Daniel Berger 118 $261,677
