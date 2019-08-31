AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers came up short Wednesday night after Indian River State College Pioneers rallied for 3-2 win. South Florida won the first two sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-21. The Pioneers won the next three sets 25-15, 25-16 and 15-6. This loss drops the Panthers record to 1-2 for the season.
“Tonight’s game was outstanding,” said South Florida coach Kim Crawford. “I am super proud of the Panthers. We play Indian River once a year and always play well with them. For them to come here and go five, that is an eye opener. We have not done that in awhile. It shows guts and fight and determination with our girls. I am very proud of them for that.”
In the first set the Pioneers jumped to a 7-5 advantage. The Panthers rallied with a four-point run by Samantha Singleton giving South Florida a 10-7 lead. Indian River and South Florida tied at 13 and the Panthers reclaimed the lead with a three-point run served by Maria Rodriguez to bring the score to 17-15. Libero Karla Rodriguez extended South Florida’s lead with a three-point run increasing their lead to 21-16. The Panthers made the last few points need to clinch set one 25-17 and take a 1-0 lead.
The Panthers came out swinging in set two. Maria Rodriguez served a three-point run rocketing the Panthers into a 5-2 lead. Indian River rallied with an eight-point run served by Flavia Rusterholz pushing the Pioneers into a 11-6 lead. South Florida went on a five-point run served by Andrea Colon to tied the set at 12. After a couple short runs the Panthers maintained a 24-20 advantage and were just one point away from victory. South Florida’s Lyn’d Lewis, a former Lake Placid Green Dragon, made a huge kill that clinched the win for the Panthers with a final score of 25-21 and claiming a 2-0 advantage.
“I think we worked really well together but we definitely need to improve,” said Lyn’d Lewis. “From preseason to now we have improved a lot and I am proud of us and our hard work. I love this team, we really bond together and there are no issues. I was a little nervous to play in college but I love it, it is good for me. I miss Coach Bauder and some of the girls in Lake Placid. I love being so close to home and to be able to have friends and family come to my matches. I feel bad for some of the other girls because they are so far away. My personal goal is to better myself, be quicker on my feet and prepare for next year.”
Indian River dominated in set three. The Pioneers’ Sydney Oglesby started the set off with a four-point run and Jada Bivins added a seven-point run rocketing Indian River into an overwhelming 12-1 lead. Karla Rodriguez served three-point run for South Florida narrowing the deficit to 13-7. The Pioneers continued to build their lead and won set three 25-15 and cutting the deficit in half, 2-1.
“I think we played really hard and took two sets out of five,” said Madison Platt. “I would have loved to have won but my team played great and fought for every point. We are all freshmen except for one sophomore, to come in and take that set, we are good. People should fear us, we are coming! My personal goal is to get into shape and coach is doing that everyday and to win. I want to play with my team and become a family, which we are already doing.”
The Pioneers kept their momentum going in the third set but the Panthers did not give up. Indian River to the lead early once again with a five-point run by Bivins. The Pioneers built a 11-6 lead and the Panthers chopped at that lead with a three-point run by Singleton bring South Florida within a point with a score of 11-10. The Pioneers widened the gap to 17-14. Indian River held off the Panthers for a 25-16 win that tied up the match at 2.
South Florida was unable to build the momentum need to stop the Pioneers. Indian River had a 8-3 lead when the Panther’s Maria Rodriguez had a two-point run cutting the deficit to 9-6. The Pioneers went a five-point run to win the set 15-6 and the match 3-2.
“Serve/receive was great in the first couple of sets but then they picked us apart,” said Crawford. “We did miss some critical serves which is the bread and butter of volleyball, serve and serve/receive. We will keep working and hopefully this match will be talked about around the state a little bit because this is a good group who has passion.”
Raphaela Da Silva led the Panthers with 11 kills, while Maria Rodriguez had 10 and Singleton finished with eight. Singleton paced SFSC with 15 digs and Karla Rodriguez had 12, while Madison Platt paced the Panthers with 28 assists.
The South Florida Panthers will travel to Warner University Wednesday, Sept. 4 to face the Royals starting at 6 p.m.
