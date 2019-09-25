By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Rays turned a rough start into another important win.
Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames homered during Tampa Bay’s six-run fourth inning, and the Rays moved into sole possession of the second AL wild card by rallying for a 7-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.
“Big hit after big hit,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “It was awesome. Maybe the most exciting inning of the year.”
The Rays hold a half-game lead over Cleveland, which had the day off.
“It’s fun but it’s stressful at the same time because you just never know what’s going to happen,” Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier said. “But at the end of the day, the beautiful thing about this game is that we control our own destiny.”
The announced attendance was 8,779.
Boston slugger J.D. Martinez drove in a run to become the ninth player in franchise history to have at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs in multiple seasons. The list also includes David Ortiz, Jim Rice, Carl Yastrzemski and Ted Williams.
Jhoulys Chacín held the Rays hitless until one out in the fourth. After Austin Meadows and Travis d’Arnaud hit consecutive singles, Choi connected for a three-run drive.
Lowe had a solo shot that ended Chacin’s night and Adames’ two-run homer off Bobby Poyner (0-1) put the Rays ahead 6-4.
Tampa Bay went up 7-4 on Avisail Garcia’s sixth-inning RBI double. He was thrown trying for a triple on a great on-the-fly throw from the right-field corner by Mookie Betts.
“That’s probably the best throw I’ve ever thrown,” Betts said. “I didn’t know I could do that. It’s fun to do stuff that you didn’t know you could do.”
“He proved it once again, he’s elite,” Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. added.
Colin Poche, the ninth Tampa Bay pitcher, struck out pinch-hitters Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts with two on in the ninth for his second save. Austin Pruitt (3-0) worked one inning.
Chacin allowed four runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings. Between Milwaukee and Boston this season, the right-hander has given up 22 homers in 100 2/3 innings.
After scoring once in the second and third, Rafael Devers and Martinez hit RBI singles in the fourth. Devers has 113 RBIs.
The Rays have trailed in seven straight games and 13 of 14, but have gone 9-5 in those games.
The Tampa Bay Rays played the New York Yankees Tuesday night. Results were unavailable at press time. The Rays and Yankees play again tonight at 7:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.