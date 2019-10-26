By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s mantra of “Next man up” for overcoming injuries will be put to the test this week against Arkansas.
With injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out, sophomore Mac Jones is in.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide will turn to Jones on Saturday night against Arkansas as Tagovailoa is sidelined with a right ankle injury. Jones must go from unknown understudy to one of college football’s stars to leading man — at least for one game.
“Mac’s got to be the leader of the team,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He’s got to take over the team. When you’re the backup player, you’re a little bit like the sparring partner, but you can’t be that anymore.
“You’re the lead fighter. You’re the top dog. You’ve got to do things with confidence. You’ve got to take command. You can’t have bad body language in front of your teammates, regardless of what happens.”
Alabama (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) remains a 32-point favorite over the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4), who are coming off a 51-10 loss to No. 9 Auburn. One of the main questions outside the team has already been whether Tagovailoa will return for a Nov. 9 showdown with No. 2 LSU after an open date.
But first things first for Alabama.
Jones gets center stage for a change after replacing Tagovailoa in the second quarter against Tennessee.
“I’ve got as much faith in Mac as I’ve got in any quarterback here,” Alabama tight end Miller Forristall said.
Arkansas coach Chad Morris knows the challenge remains large with Jones starting.
“There’s not many deficiencies on that football team,” said Morris, who is still seeking his first SEC win. “Mac Jones came in the other night, and they’ll do a great job of preparing a plan for him to do what he can execute and execute at a high level.
He’s got a great supporting cast around him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.