By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for an undisclosed future draft choice.
The 33-year-old Talib is on injured reserve with a rib injury. The 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season, and might never play for the rebuilding Dolphins, who continue to stockpile draft picks.
Talib played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams. But he returned last year to start all three playoff games for Los Angeles, including the Super Bowl.
While his playing contributions to the Rams weren’t huge, the five-time Pro Bowl selection made an impact on the Rams’ locker room culture with his leadership, according to players during both seasons. The once-volatile defensive back served as a mentor to his younger teammates when healthy or injured.
Talib will be an unrestricted free agent this winter after playing out the six-year, $57 million deal he signed with the Denver Broncos, with whom he won the Super Bowl four seasons ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.