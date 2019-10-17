By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Jalen Ramsey is thrilled to land with the Los Angeles Rams, and the team is already optimistic about keeping the star cornerback around for a long time.
Ramsey headed to the Rams’ training complex Wednesday, a day after Los Angeles traded two first-round picks to Jacksonville for the mercurial two-time Pro Bowl selection.
On his Uninterrupted podcast on SiriusXM’s app, Ramsey pronounced himself “overjoyed” to be with the Rams, and eager to “show them that they got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come.”
Rams general manager Les Snead said he has already spoken to Ramsey’s representatives about his future beyond his current contract, which ends in 2020. He said both sides were encouraged by the conversation.
“We actually did talk to his representatives and give our long-term view, and (get) his,” Snead said. “We did put a little bit of a timeline in place. I don’t want to give too many details on that, but we’re just meeting Jalen today. He has earned a chance to probably get a nice contract for the job he does and the position he plays.”
Snead wouldn’t guess whether Ramsey will play Sunday at Atlanta when the Rams (3-3) attempt to end their first three-game losing streak since 2016, saying Ramsey must meet with the team’s training staff first. Ramsey missed the Jaguars’ last three games with a back injury, but returned to practice recently.
Although Ramsey won’t be rushed, the Rams need reinforcements in their secondary. Along with starting cornerback Marcus Peters’ departure in a trade to Baltimore on Tuesday, the Rams put two starters in their secondary — cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson — on injured reserve this week.
Even in their depleted state, the Rams felt Ramsey was worth the considerable risk.
“There’s only a handful of players like that, and he happens to be one of them,” Snead said. “Not saying that there’s not a lot of good corners out there, but since he’s been in the league, he’s shown the ability to get out on an island.”
Snead and the Rams are well aware of Ramsey’s contentious reputation after he repeatedly clashed with coaches, the front office and opponents during his tenure in Jacksonville. Los Angeles hasn’t hesitated to acquire players with similar reputations — like Peters and Talib, for instance — but has had no public problems with them in coach Sean McVay’s system.
