Main Photo

KATHY WILLENS/AP PHOTO

New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (17) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81).

 KATHY WILLENS/AP PHOTO

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK — After being criticized by coach David Quinn following a loss in their previous game two nights earlier, the New York Rangers responded with one of their best efforts of the season.

Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal in his season debut, and the Rangers scored three times in 6 1/2 minutes late in the third period to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Kaapo Kakko and Adam Fox also scored for New York, which was 1-5-1 in its previous seven games. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

On Sunday, New York lost 7-4 to Boston, prompting Quinn to say he wanted the team to raise its ‘compete level.” He was much more satisfied after this win.

Nikita Kucherov had Tampa Bay’s goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 38 saves. The Lightning dropped to 3-2-1 in their last six games.

The game was tight for the first 53 minutes with each goalie making some big stops. However, the Rangers took the lead when Buchnevich sent a pass through traffic toward the middle for a streaking Chytil, called up from Hartford of the AHL on Monday, and he reached his stick forward and tipped the puck past Vasilevskiy with 7:14 left.

Fox then made it 3-1 as he knocked in the rebound of a shot by Chris Kreider for his first NHL goal with 2:36 remaining. Ryan Lindgren, also called up from Hartford the previous day, got an assist on the play for his first career point.

The Lightning pulled Vasilevskiy for an extra skater with about 1 1/2 minutes to go, but Strome scored an empty-netter with 46 seconds left to seal the win.

“We have a lot of skill, sometimes we just don’t use it,” Lightning forward Brayden Point said. “Our passes are a little bit off right now. ... Sometimes pucks don’t bounce your way. We just got to stick with it.”

The Rangers outshot the Lightning 14-11 in each of the first two periods, and then 14-8 in the third. Quinn credited the team’s puck management as “the best it’s been all year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments