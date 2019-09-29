By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO — Last year, 90 wins wasn’t enough for the Tampa Bay Rays.
This year, 96 proved to be the number the Rays needed to reach the postseason.
Tampa Bay returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, clinching an AL wild card berth with a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night behind Tommy Pham’s two-run homer and Tyler Glasnow’s 4 1/3 hitless innings.
“This organization has created a very winning culture, and there’s been a little bit of a drought,” fifth-year manager Kevin Cash said. “We get to hang another banner, we want to hang some more. Really happy to be a part of it.”
Tampa Bay will play Oakland in the wild-card game on Wednesday night, and the Rays will start Charlie Morton. Both teams were 96-64 going into the final two games, with home field still underdetermined. The A’s won the season series 4-3 and hold the tiebreaker.
“This is a small step in the right direction,” Pham said. “Oakland is a tough team. We have to get through them first. We’re going to probably have to get through Houston next. It’s a long road ahead of us, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
At 96-64, the low-budget Rays have their most wins since 2010 and can tie or surpass the team record of 97 set in 2008, when they won their only AL pennant and lost to Philadelphia in the World Series.
“That’s what we dream about, coming to the big leagues and going to the postseason, and now we’re here,” shortstop Willy Adames said. “This is just the first step.”
After last season, when Boston finished first in the AL East with 108 wins and the New York Yankees second with 100, Cash challenged his team to improve.
“Ninety wins wasn’t good enough,” Cash remembered saying. “Are we going to be good enough this year? We’re good enough.”
Tampa Bay began the night with a magic number of two to clinch, and Cleveland lost 8-2 at Washington while the Rays were in the eighth inning.
Jubilant players poured out of Tampa Bay’s dugout for a celebration around the mound after right-hander Emilio Pagan retired Reese McGuire to end it.
“We do some crazy stuff and people scratch their heads a lot,” Cash said. “These guys don’t care. They want to win.”
