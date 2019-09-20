By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES — With the Dodgers having twice erased their lead, the Tampa Bay Rays were staring at a third straight loss and a precipitous drop in the AL wild-card race.
But they tied it up in the bottom of the ninth inning and got a home run from Austin Meadows leading off the 11th to rally for an 8-7 victory that prevented the New York Yankees from clinching the AL East title Wednesday night.
“We had a ton of fight,” Rays left fielder Tommy Pham said. “Everyone saw it.”
Tampa Bay remained two games behind Oakland for the top wild card and a half-game ahead of Cleveland for the second spot.
“They don’t get frustrated in the moment, they understand the task at hand, and they rose up to it and had some big, big at-bats,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of his team.
Meadows slugged his 32nd homer off Josh Sborz (0-1), and Ji-Man Choi’s sacrifice fly tacked on an insurance run after the Rays had rallied for two runs off Los Angeles closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth.
“Didn’t have it today,” said Jansen, who has four blown saves in his last eight chances. “Just got to move on. Can’t let this one hold you back.”
Pham had a career-high five hits for the Rays, who ended a two-game skid.
“Anytime you get five hits you need some luck, and I had some luck,” Pham said.
