By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press
ST. PETERSBURG — Charlie Morton and the Tampa Bay pitching staff made quite an impression on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
Morton and the Tampa Bay bullpen combined on a one-hitter and the Rays increased their lead in the AL wild-card race, beating the Yankees 4-0 Wednesday night.
“This is what they’re capable of,” Boone said. “This is a big reason why they’re in this position because they can really pitch.”
Tampa Bay has a 1½ -game lead over Cleveland for the second wild-card spot and is half-game behind Oakland.
Morton (16-6) threw 64 of 100 pitches for strikes.
“Every time he takes the ball we really need him to step up,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He certainly did tonight and quieted arguably the best lineup in baseball.”
Morton, by the fourth inning, had no illusions of going the distance despite his performance.
“I’d love to throw a no-hitter, but I’m pretty sure Cash is not going to leave me out there for 140 pitches no matter how well I’m throwing,” Morton said.
The Rays swept a two-game series from the 102-win Yankees, holding them to DJ LeMahieu’s soft, clean single to right field with two outs in the sixth inning off Morton.
“He was hitting his spot, good (velocity) as always, and that curveball, it’s a good pitch,” LeMahieu said.
New York started the day 1 1/2 games in back of Houston for the best record in the majors.
Morton struck out nine and walked three in six innings. Four relievers finished it out for the Rays.
Joey Wendle homered on the third pitch from opener Jonathan Loaisiga (2-2) and Brandon Lowe added an RBI single in the first.
J.A. Happ, who will be a reliever in the postseason, replaced Loaisiga to start the second. The lefty allowed one run, four hits and struck out six over five innings.
Matt Duffy’s sixth-inning RBI double off Happ put Tampa Bay ahead 3-0.
Avisaíl García made it 4-0 on a solo shot in the eighth — the ball hit one of the catwalks at Tropicana Field, rattled around the beams for a moment and then dropped down, where it was caught in left field by Cameron Maybin. By the ballpark’s ground rules, that’s a home run.
After LeMahieu’s hit, Aaron Judge drew a walk from Morton. The right-hander got out of the jam by getting a grounder from Brett Gardner.
Nick Anderson entered with two on and two outs in the eighth and struck out Judge.
