By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
The Reeds are quite literally the strongest couple around. David and Judith Reed represented the United States when they competed in the 70-74 age division of the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress Championships (AWPCC) that were held in Orlando. Judith and David Reed are in their 70s, were the oldest couple at the competition and they show no signs of slowing down. They are passionate, strong and inspirational.
Judith began lifting weights when she was in the early stages of osteopenia. Her doctor suggested weight-bearing exercises instead of medications. David and Judith started a routine at the Y.M.C.A. and stuck to it. They train four days a week and compete in competitions.
The Reeds competed recently in the AWPCC. There were 150 lifters from 11 countries from all over the world. Fifteen lifters were from Florida consisting of 11 men and four women.
Judith, who was the second oldest woman, competed in the Masters (70-74 age group), Raw Class 148-pound weight group where she won gold and made a new world record with a bench press of 122.7-pounds. In the deadlift, she also set a world record with 249.4.
“It was an awesome experience and the people were amazing,” said Judith. “There were people from all over the world and everyone was so cordial. My favorite part was the people. The anticipation and everyone talking and hoping that they would do well. When I broke the world record I was amazed because two weeks prior I tried doing my lifts and I wasn’t doing so well. I was skeptical going in, even though I had trained really hard. I just didn’t have the confidence. I was blown away with the deadlift. We had several people from Sebring come to support us and it was nice to see them there.”
David, who was the fourth oldest man, competed in the Masters Raw Class 220-pound division and also won gold with a 369-pound deadlift which was a new world record.
When David set his record, he set the weights down and yelled “old men rule” which made everyone laugh.
“I could have done more but we didn’t get hurt,” said David. “My goal was to set the record and get a gold medal which I did. Now we have a goal to get better and beat our own records next year. We are going to start our lifting program again. The experience of realizing that it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, we are all human beings. We all train in our own environments and then come together for these competitions and it didn’t matter whether they could speak English or not, they radiated with their smiles, their body language and I was so overtaken with how awesome everyone was no matter what country they were from. The best part for me was watching Judith get that deadlift and watching everyone else reacting to her. Jaws dropped, our trainer went a foot off the ground and everyone cheered.”
It is important that everyone over the age of 40 go to the doctor and get their bone density and organs checked. Weight bearing exercises are incredibly important. As we get older the chances of falling increase, the muscles become less so the bones get thinner which rises the risk of falling and hurting yourself. Strength training and cardio come in to play.
