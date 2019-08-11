SEBRING – The 20th Annual Firemen’s Inc Memorial Golf Classic went off without a hitch Saturday at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club.
The four-person scramble format utilized flights and had the largest turnout in tournament history, reaching a capacity of 288 golfers with nine teams on a waiting list.
“We had a great turnout and we really appreciate all the support we get from the community,” said Sebring Firemen and Tournament Director Tommy Lovett. “We try to make it a little bit better each year. This year we had nine teams that couldn’t get in. We hate to tell those people no but this tournament has become so popular that if you wait, you probably won’t get in. We encourage people to start getting your teams in early.”
The tournament took over both Deer Run and Turtle Run courses at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club to raise money for local schools, athletics and other programs throughout Highlands County. There was food, drinks on the course, a raffle and many prizes up for grabs.
“This event is pretty large,” said Sun ‘n Lake Head Golf Professional Andy Kesling. “I think the community likes to support the Firemen. What the Firemen do for the athletics is amazing. This is a great fundraiser with some really good raffle prizes. We are excited about today. In my ten years here, this is the largest event we have ever hosted. You cannot fill up the courses anymore. There are 144 players on each course, everything went off this morning without a hitch and we have a great staff here that allows us to do that.”
In the Championship Flight, the foursome of Kaleb Saunders, Mike Moore, Sam Rogers and Cody Brownell finished first with a score of 54. Placing second was the quartet of Ken Cole, Dave Huffman, Drew Benton and Lee Phillips with a 55. The race for third and fourth was a tie and came down to a match of cards with third going to the team of Joey Desimone, Ryan Adair, Jeremy Camino and Bruce Beumel with 56. Also with 56 and placing fourth was the squad of Curtis Yopp, Bobby Jacoby, Tim Kinney and Gary Newcomb.
The First Flight winners were Nate Greene, Kyle Cunningham, Lincoln Saunders and Alex Griffin with a 58. The race for second was a tie and went to a match of cards with the foursome of Don Young, Ray Segert, Dwayne Buck and Heidi Crutchfield taking second with 59. Also with 59 and claiming third was Ramon Torres, Ed De La Cueva, Jesse Bautista and Austin Bautista. Finishing fourth was the team of Richard Cormier, Chad Williams, Nathan Coomes and Justin Turner with 60.
“We have helped a number of organizations that are not related to athletics such as the Mason Smoak Foundation, Champions for Children and several others,” said Lovett. “We just want to do our part. I couldn’t be more pleased with this year’s tournament. Our president J.C. Shoop keeps us on track and our treasurer, Andrew Bible, takes care of the administrative things and I just have to put it together. Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club always takes care of us and they do everything they can.”
LaVaar Scott, Steve Berry, Silas Berry and Cory Watt claimed first in the Second Flight with a 59. It went to a match of cards for second and third with the team of Nick Maloyed, Alex Fells, Zach Van Hook and Jordan Bassett taking second with 60. The foursome of Dennis Murphy, Mike Murphy, Steve Russell and Ted Cassidy placed third with 60. Dusty Johnson, David Cox, Tom Griffin and Jeff Carlson took fourth after matching cards with a 61.
“We love supporting the community hosting this event,” said Kesling. “We will have the Sertoma tournament in a couple weeks, we do the Advent Health Tournament each year and the New Hope Tournament. We love being able to help these charities raise money. It is also good business for the club as well. We like to think of ourselves as the place to host your tournament and we pride ourselves on making sure things run smoothly the day of. We are happy to have the community out here playing.”
In the Third Flight, the squad of Fred Blake, John Riggins, John Witten and Dave Onsted placed first with 60. Jack Bailey, Remars Alejo, Princeton Harris and Eric Zwayer came in second place with 61. For third and fourth place it was tied and went to a match of cards, the team of Charles Ervin, Cameron Pasley, Jacob Pasley and Frank Gagliardi claimed third place with 62. Also with 62 was the foursome of Bo Brooker, Steve Johnson, Buddy Duke and Lane Daum placing them in fourth.
“This is an organization project,” stated Lovett. “Without the support of the businesses in the county we would not be able to do this. Our three main sponsors are AXA Advisors, Home Depot and Yarborough Tire who put a lot of effort financially to help the tournament. Our major sponsors that support us throughout the entire year are Alan Jay Automotive Network, Center State Bank and Heartland National Bank. We have approximately 30 bronze sponsors this year and numerous hole sponsors. I would also like to thank Pinecrest and Sebring Municipal who volunteered to let us use their carts. ”
