Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was knocked out of the Belgian Grand Prix after a first-turn collision with Sauber’s Kimi Raikkonen on the opening lap.

MEXICO CITY — Max Verstappen and Red Bull were riding high at Formula One’s summer break. The driver and team have been in a funk ever since.

And returning to a favorite track in Mexico City may not get them out. Not with Ferrari and Mercedes flying around the track and Lewis Hamilton taking aim at a career sixth season championship.

Red Bull and Verstappen appeared ready to rumble with Mercedes over the stretch run of the season when Verstappen stormed to wins in Austria and Germany, then took pole position in Hungary. Only a late-race strategic move for new tires allowed Hamilton to hunt him down over the final laps to snatch victory in Budapest.

With that run of form, Verstappen and Red Bull were on the rise with an increasing powerful Honda engine.

But driver, team and engine haven’t challenged for the checkered flag ever since. Ferrari has flexed considerable muscle with three races win and Mercedes took the last two. Verstappen, meanwhile, has been stuck in neutral or worse with two retirements and one podium finish in the last five races.

The return from the summer break saw Verstappen knocked out of the Belgian Grand Prix after a first-turn collision with Sauber’s Kimi Raikkonen on the opening lap. A bolting start in Honda’s home race in Japan was scuttled when Verstappen again made contact with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and retired early.

