AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted their first swim meet of the season on Tuesday.
The Red Devils dove into the season opener against Hardee and Vanguard after a short rain delay. Avon Park placed second overall, Hardee claimed first place and Vanguard came in third.
“We are so thankful the weather decided to cooperate, it ended up being a beautiful evening,” said Avon Park Coach Tracy Lee. “We are looking forward to a successful season with some amazing student-athletes. This year we have many new swimmers with a large group of freshmen. The coaching staff has been very impressed with the hard work, dedication and determination that the swimmers and divers have demonstrated in practice. All of their hard work paid off tonight in their first meet of the season. It is always a great meet when we swim against Hardee and tonight we had the opportunity to swim against Vanguard for the first time. Overall we may have fallen a little short in points but our team swimmers swam their hearts out.
Avon Park had three records broken during Tuesday’s meet. Senior Hailey Myers broke the 200-yard freestyle that was held by Leah Heiring for 22 years. Myers new record is an incredible 2:12.48. Josh Farless broke two of his own records, in the 100-yard butterfly his new record is 54.41 and in the 100-yard backstroke his new time is 58.10.
“Hailey is new to our team, but not new to the area,” stated Lee. “She has swam with the Avon Park Club Team every chance she got while visiting Avon Park during the summer. I remember when she first started swimming with the club team in seventh grade and all she wanted back then was to get her name on the record board at Avon Park High School. Now that her family is back in Avon Park she has accomplished one of the goals she set five years ago. Hailey also came in first in the 500-yard freestyle.”
Avon Park’s 200-yard medley relay team of Farless, Nathan Ahrens, Kevin Myers and Kye Pollard placed first when they clocked a 1:50.83. Hardee claimed second with 1:53.37. The Red Devils foursome of Will Barben, Brian Santana, Logan Cox and Jackson Barben placed third with 2:16.74.
In diving, Avon Park freshman Madison Talley finished first ahead of the competition with a score of 162.70. Hardee’s Rachael Garland came in second with 109.60 and Avon Park’s Daisey Landress was third with 107.50.
The quartet of Hailey Myers, Barben, Hollie Myers and Madison Knowles finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:38.15. In the boys 400-yard freestyle the squad of Farless, Pollard, Ahrens, and K.Myers claimed first with a time of 4:05.2.
Hardee finished first overall with 302 points, Avon Park placed second with 253 and Vanguard came in third with 30.
“The Avon Park swim and dive team did an amazing job tonight,” said Lee. “Showing their hard work pays off. We are very proud of each of the athletes, they are off to a great start to their season.
Avon Park’s next home meet will be tonight against Sebring and Frostproof starting at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.