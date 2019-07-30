SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils are back. They are back in youth football after a year hiatus and probably more important and exciting to those that enjoy youth football, they are back with Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC).
Back to where the legends were born of three consecutive Mitey Mite Super Bowl Championships, but more importantly, back to reestablishing the rivalry with Sebring, Lake Placid and Hardee.
The excitement and anticipation was clear and evident on Saturday as the red and black entered the field of the Blue Streaks.
Though you could see the rust on the Red Devils in the early games, Avon Park Pee Wee Coach Todd Williams stresses that this is not a rebuilding year, but more of a restructure year.
“The kids still played last year,” said Williams “they just played elsewhere, it is more to coaching them to play the way we want them to.”
Williams explained that returning to the MFFCC was more of a community thing in that they would be closer to the teams that they played, the competition is better and of course reestablishing the rivalry with Sebring and Lake Placid.
“We have a lot of fun, the parents and fans come out to see those games and Hardee is back too, so that should add to the excitement.”
Though the intensity between Lake Placid and Sebring has gotten so bad that they have to play on a neutral field this year, Williams sees their reentry into the MFFCC as bringing the Highlands County back together as a whole.
“We are a community as a county in whole, if Lake Placid or Sebring needs our help, we will do our best to assist. We are not an organization that worries just about our kids, we worry about all the kids as an organization for all of Highlands County.”
Williams no longer has kids that play in youth football, but continues to be an integral part in Red Devil youth football.
“The parents kind of lobbied me and the kids told me they wanted me back, I believe I will be out here with a cane.” smiled Williams, “As long as the good lord keeps getting me up in the morning, I will keep coaching.”
“It makes me feel great that the parents and kids want me to come back, last year I think I gained 40 lbs on barbecue on Saturday, this year I get to sweat (he said laughing) and lose a little weight.”
“I love the parents,” added Williams “and my son (Warren Buckner) comes out here to talk to the kids, he does a great job relating to the kids and they look up to him as a former youth and high school football player for Avon Park.”
The Red Devils will host the Sebring Blue Streaks in Week 3 (Aug 17) and travel to Lake Placid in Week 8 (Sep 21). They also host Hardee in Week 6 (Sep 7).
