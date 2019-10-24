HIGHLANDS NEWS-SUN
Sports Staff
The Sebring Blue Streaks boys golf team thought they would not be sending any golfers to the state tournament for the first time in nine years and that their season had come to an end. On Tuesday night that all changed, as Lane Revell got the news he would be competing at the Class 2A State Championship on Nov. 5 and 6.
The State Championship will be held at Missions Inn in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.
Three out of the four at large teams came out of the Region sending Lane Revell to the 2A State Championship.
Revell shot 78 and will be going as the second low individual from Class 2A-Region 4.
“I was excited to hear the news and Lane was more excited than me,” said Coach Vincent Liles. “This will be Lane’s second year in a row going to the 2A State Championship. Lane has worked hard all year and deserves to go to the 2A championship.”
