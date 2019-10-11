By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer
ROME — When the European Tour last came to Rome back in 2002, Francesco Molinari was a teenage amateur just pleased to make the cut and golf was a relatively unknown sport in Italy.
Fast forward 17 years and Molinari is a major champion , a Ryder Cup hero and the poster boy of this week’s Italian Open. His achievements have helped boost golf’s popularity as the country prepares to host the 2022 Ryder Cup on Rome’s outskirts — an idea that would have been unthinkable two decades ago.
“Things have changed massively since 2002 when the tour was last here,” Molinari said. “The buildup (to 2022) is going to go quicker than we think it will. It’s going to be a crescendo of emotions.”
As part of the Italian federation’s Ryder Cup contract with the European Tour, the Italian Open has become part of the lucrative Rolex Series with a prize fund of $7 million.
Ten former major winners and 26 Ryder Cup veterans entered the tournament at Olgiata Golf Club, giving Europe’s elite players a chance to reacquaint themselves with Rome.
“It ticks all the boxes, doesn’t it?” said U.S.-based English player Paul Casey, a four-time member of Europe’s Ryder Cup teams. “Probably the best food of any players’ lounge in the world this week and best coffee. ... It’s not an easy one for me to get to all the way from Arizona, but well worth it.”
After years up north at venues in Milan, Turin and Brescia, the Italian Open is here to stay in Rome at least through 2022.
