Main Photo

BRYNN ANDERSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks to pass, during a recent game against the New England Patriots.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/ASSOCIATED PRESS

By STEVEN WINE

AP Sports Writer

DAVIE — Desperate for help, the Miami Dolphins are turning to Josh Rosen.

The second-year pro will replace Ryan Fitzpatrick this week as the starting quarterback and try to jump-start a team that has been outscored 102-10 in the first two games.

A person familiar with the decision confirmed the change to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had not announced it.

Rosen can’t fix all of the rebuilding Dolphins’ many problems, but he’s considered a potential franchise quarterback and will make his first start for Miami at Dallas on Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments