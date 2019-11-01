Main Photo

The IOC is seeking to relocate next summer’s Olympic marathon from steamy Tokyo to the cooler northern city of Sapporo.

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK — Runners are all over the course regarding the IOC’s plan to move next summer’s Olympic marathon from Tokyo to Sapporo in pursuit of a cooler climate.

The IOC decided to relocate the race after seeing competitors collapse in extreme heat at the world championships last month in Doha, Qatar, but Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is vigorously challenging the proposed change.

Organizers are concerned about the steamy conditions in Tokyo, especially after 28 of 68 starters failed to finish the women’s marathon and 18 of 73 men didn’t complete the course in Doha. Those races were run at midnight, with the women’s event starting at 32.7 degrees C (91 degrees F).

Ethiopian runner Lelisa Desisa won that men’s race, but he said Thursday the conditions were “dangerous” and that the sport’s governing bodies — worlds are organized by the International Association of Athletics Federation — can’t put runners in that position again.

“We are human, you know?” he said.

Temperatures in Japan don’t project quite so high, but either Tokyo or Sapporo would likely present unusual marathon conditions. Estimates suggest the temperature in Tokyo for a 5 a.m. start would be 27 degrees C (81 degrees F), compared to 25.4 degrees C (78 degrees F) in Sapporo for a 7 a.m. start.

Runners preparing for this weekend’s New York City Marathon were unanimous Thursday on just one front: they’re pleased the IOC is considering the health and safety of the athletes.

