By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
DOHA, Qatar — Renowned track coach Alberto Salazar, who trained four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah, along with a gold medalist and other top contenders at this week’s world championships, has been kicked out of the competition after being handed a four-year ban in a case long pursued by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
USADA said in a news release early Tuesday that an arbitration panel decided on the four-year penalty for Salazar and endocrinologist Jeffrey Brown for, among other violations, possessing and trafficking testosterone while training top runners at the Nike Oregon Project (NOP).
Brown did consulting work for the NOP and was a personal physician for some of the runners.
Among the seven runners listed as members of Salazar’s team are Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who won the 10,000-meter gold medal on Saturday night, and is entered to run later this week in the 1,500; and Donavan Brazier and Clayton Murphy of the U.S., each of whom are scheduled to run in the 800-meter final Tuesday.
The USADA ban went into effect Monday, and track’s governing body, the IAAF, moved quickly to revoke Salazar’s credential for the final six days in Doha. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees anti-doping in track, notified the NOP athletes that they could not associate with their coach because of his ban.
In a statement released by NOP , Salazar said he was shocked by the arbitration outcome, and that he would appeal. He said throughout a six-year investigation, he and his athletes “endured unjust, unethical and highly damaging treatment from the USADA.”
“The Oregon Project has never and will never permit doping,” Salazar said.
Nike supported him, putting out a statement saying that the arbitrators’ reports illustrate “the amount of care Alberto took to ensure he was complying with the World Anti-Doping Code.”
Hassan said she was aware of the USADA investigation when she joined Salazar’s team “and have always had a clean conscience, knowing we are being monitored to the absolute fullest by USADA and” the World Anti-Doping Agency.
“I am saddened by the timing of USADA as it brings my championship out of balance,” she said.
The existence of the long-running USADA investigation became public after a 2015 report by BBC and ProPublica that detailed some of Salazar’s practices, which included use of testosterone gel and infusions of a supplement called L-carnitine that can greatly enhance athletic performance.
USADA said it received information from 30 witnesses, including distance runner Kara Goucher and a former NOP coach, Steve Magness. Goucher left NOP in 2011, and in the ProPublica piece, she called Salazar a “sort of a win-at-all-costs person and it’s hurting the sport.” Magness was sent down to Brown’s office in Houston for an L-carnitine infusion to see how effective it was. He left NOP in 2012.
