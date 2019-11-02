By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
The Sebring Blue Streaks bowling team have over come adversity and risen from the ashes to become the District 12 champions. After losing their home alley to a fire, the Blue Streaks have traveled to Wauchula and Lake Wales to practice this season and travel for each and every match. Though times are tough for Sebring they have shown just how strong they are, with the girls team going undefeated on the season.
“We have four seniors, three girls and one boy,” said Coach Paul Przychocki. “We are a young team but they have been bowling quite a bit through their younger years. We don’t have a bowling center here in Sebring so we travel to Wauchula two times and week and to Lake Wales. These kids travel just because they love the sport. Some of them are in leagues. They are just a great group of kids. It is great to see that they didn’t give up because they didn’t have a center here.”
The Blue Streaks played all of their matches in the Port St. Lucie and Stuart area this season. Every week they traveled to compete in matches.
When Irma came through and caught the Heartland Lanes on fire in 2017, the players immediately called their coach. Coach Przychocki told them that they would work something out but the problem was that all of their equipment was in that bowling center and they lost everything.
“We recovered with the help of the bowling community,” stated Przychocki. “Companies donated balls, Kegel donated time to drill the balls and gave us time to practice. It was a big shock and that bowling alley is something they really had a passion for and really loved but it was taken away. It shows you how resilient these kids can be.”
The women’s team was undefeated this season and out scored everyone.
In the District 12 championship, Kimberly Forthofer rolled a 633 for three games and placed second for high series. K.Forthofer averaged 220 this season. Kassidy Ritenour had 627 for three games and placed third for high series. Macy Whitt made 582 and was fifth for high series.
Cameron Shingle scored 661 in the boys division and averaged 220 this season. Tylor Pennell had 627, his highest series. Nicholas Forthofer finished with 625.
“This is the strongest girls team we have ever taken to state as a whole,” stated Przychocki.
“I can’t speak highly enough about these kids,” Przychocki said with emotion in his voice. “They always want to help each other out and I am proud of everything they have done. This is a big feat for both teams to win in this district. This district is one of the toughest districts in the state.”
The Blue Streaks will compete in the State Championship on Nov. 6 and 7. This is Sebring’s fifth year in a row going to state. There will be a total of 32 boys teams and 32 girls teams. Half the teams will be eliminated midway through the tournament and the games will switch over to the Baker Format, which is where five bowlers will take turns bowling with each athlete getting to bowl two frames.
To prepare, the team will practice in Wauchula and at the Boardwalk Bowl Entertainment Center in Orlando where the championship will be played.
A couple of the players will get scholarship this year. In the nine years Sebring as been a team, nine athletes have received scholarships.
