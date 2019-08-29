Hurricane Dorian is knocking on Florida’s door and reeking havoc already. In an abundance of caution, the football game between the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Winter Haven Blue Devils has been moved to tonight instead of Friday night.
“Even if this hurricane turns out to be nothing, people had to make decisions and I am 100 percent behind the decisions they made,” said Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott. “It is better to be proactive in these situations. Polk County switched all of their games so that got us going and we decided to change ours as well since we are playing a Polk County team. I think all of the schools except for a handful are playing Thursday as well.”
The hurricane is on an unpredictable path at this time.
“The uncertainty of the path of Hurricane Dorian and the need for our families to have time to prepare is why we changed days,” said Sebring Athletic Director Jasone DeWitt. “We want to be proactive instead of waiting until the last minute so we got with Winter Haven and made this decision. Most of the schools in the state of Florida are moving their games to Thursday night. I think being proactive and giving our student-athletes a chance to prepare just in case before the weekend. I thought it was a smart decision along with our principal, our coach, Winter Haven’s administration and coaches as well.”
Sebring has had a rough week and this change in days is not helping.
“The game getting changed is going to impact us big time,” said Scott. “This week has already been tough just trying to get practices in and now we are losing a day of practice. It is going to be tough. As of right now we are not ready for this game. Practices have not been going well. I don’t know what to expect this week.”
Winter Haven is a talented team and the Blue Devils present a big challenge for the Blue Streaks.
“We have watched the tapes of Winter Haven and we know they have a good history, good coaches and good players,” said Scott. “Their record shows how good of a team they are. Offensively they are going to run the football and mix in a little bit of passing. If you can’t stop the run, they are going to run it down your throat. Defensively they run a 3-4 up front.”
“We are going to try to prepare the best we can,” stated Scott. “We have a game and have to put something on the field. We have been trying to get the word out via the Highlands News-Sun, Facebook, ESPN Radio, and word of mouth. We want to get the word out as much as possible.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks and Winer Haven Blue Devils will kickoff at 7:30 tonight at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
