By TODD MOORE
Correspondent
November brings many things, among those are hope, family and playoff football. For two county teams, tonight brings a chance to start anew. The Sebring Blue Streaks (6-4) take on the Lake Wales Highlanders (10-0) in Lake Wales. The Clewiston Tigers (5-5) travel to face the Lake Placid Green Dragons (4-6).
The last meeting between the Blue Streaks and the Highlanders resulted in a 30-23 victory for Lake Wales. Quarterback Eric Williams’s 154-yards passing led the Highlanders. Johnny Richardson’s 132-yard performance led the running game. The Highlanders scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to secure the comeback win.
Slowing down the Highlanders’ offense will be a key to the game for the Blue Streaks defense. The Blue Streaks defense led by Quentin Joyner, Johnny Brown and Chase Doty will need a strong performance to keep the Highlanders out of the end zone.
The Blue Streak offense will need to control the clock and grind out long drives. Running Backs E.J. Lockett, who had 120 yards the first meeting and Kasey Hawthorne will be key to leading the Blue Streak attack.
The Class 5A quarterfinal game between the Blue Streaks and Highlanders will be another chapter in the rivalry. The Blue Streaks hope to avenge their loss from earlier this season and move on in the playoffs.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host a home playoff game at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium for the first time since 1998. Head Coach Carl White intends for this to become a regular occurrence for the Green Dragons.
Clewiston will need a big game from quarterback Morris James and running back Jaivus Chavers to overcome Lake Placid. The Green Dragons have been playing a different brand of football lately; playing top-rated teams and holding their own in those games. All this to prepare the Green Dragons for a strong playoff run.
Running backs Katwan Ward and Javarie White lead a potent offense. White had a breakout game last week against Avon Park. White rushed for 201 yards and scored two touchdowns. Ward had 87 yards rushing to help the Green Dragons total 312-yard rushing performance.
Trent Garrison has been coming into his own at quarterback with a two-touchdown passing performance.
The Green Dragons’ defense has been the stalwarts all season. Ian Dominguez, Erskin Toliver and Joshua Vega lead a defense that seems to always come up big when needed.
Lake Placid’s offense is rolling and the defense will need to keep up their steady play for the Green Dragons to bring home a victory in Lake Placid.
Both Sebring and Lake Placid have a 7:30 p.m. start time. Head out with the family tonight to support your favorite Highlands County teams onto victory.
