By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the Okeechobee Brahman and Lake Placid Green Dragons in a swimming and diving meet Tuesday night. Lake Placid placed first with the girls getting 104 points and the boys 80 for a combined team score of 184. Sebring came in second place with the girls getting 60 while the boys got 81 for a team score of 141. Okeechobee placed third with the girls getting 18 and the boys getting 23 for a total of 41.
“Hard work pays off in the end,” said Sebring Coach Pat Caton. “The Swim Streaks are showing up every morning and putting in the yards. The boys 400-yard freestyle relay had to swim like there was no tomorrow to gain a few extra points, so a ‘high-five’ to Lucas Kronholz, James Branca, Grant Saunders and Mason Griffin and the rest of the Swim Streaks.”
The Lake Placid relay team of Rachael Peitz, Chloe Leblanc, Juliana Bogaert and Chelsea Leblanc claimed first place in the girls 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:13.93. The foursome of Hannah Berry, Anna Ruano, Brigitte Harrington and Sophia Kogelschatz placed second with 2:18.41. The Green Dragon team of Nicole Beard, Jasmine Main, Madi Murphy and Jaida Goodyear rounded out the top three when they clocked a 2:20.44.
The boys 200-yard medley relay team of Peyton Ming, Keith Sigrist, Tyler Baker and Daniel Maulden from Lake Placid came in first place with a 1:52.72. Sebring claimed second place when the quartet of James Branca, Yiargos Panagiotopoulos, Justin Barrett and Mason Griffin clocked a 1:57.71. Okeechobee placed third with 2:08.21.
The boys 200 IM winner was Sebring’s Branca with 2:26.01. Lake Placid’s Maulden claimed second with 2:31.75 and Kyler Post of Sebring came in close third with 2:38.04. In the girls 200 IM Lake Placid’s Peitz was first with 2:40.35 and Brooke Moon placed second for Lake Placid with 3:04.89.
In the diving competition, Emma Rowe placed first for Sebring with 177.40 points in the girls division. Rilian Smith made 154.70 to place second for the Blue Streaks and Bogaert claimed third place for Lake Placid with 156.85. In the boys group, Sebring’s Justin Barrett came in first with 177.40 and teammate Andru Boyd placed second with 154.70. Ethan VonMerveldt of Lake Placid placed third with 131.05.
The boys 100 butterfly was a nail biter. Sebring’s Barrett narrowly placed first with a time of 1:08.28 and in very close second was Okeechobee’s Gabriel Bowen with 1:08.95. Maulden took third for Lake Placid with 1:13.61.
Girls 500 freestyle was won by Lake Placid’s Isabella Campbell who battled to the end to get a 7:30.85. The race for second place was neck-and-neck with Sebring’s Kyara Chambers coming in second with 7:44.26 and in third was Green Dragon’s Alana Koorneef who clocked a 7:44.37.
In the boys 400 freestyle relay, the Sebring team of Branca, Grant Saunders, Lukas Kromholz and Mason Griffin pushed themselves to the limit and came in first with 3:50.54. The Lake Placid foursome of Vonmerveldt, Chase Cronin, Anthony Barajas and Hunter Lane-Costello placed second with 4:02.31. The Blue Streaks’ quartet of Will Cochlin, Seth Hagen, Barrett and Bud Cox rounded out the top three with 4:14.27.
Lake Placid will battle their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, today starting at 3:30 p.m. All the teams of the county will participate in the Hardee Invitational. The diving will take place Friday at 4 p.m. and swimming will be Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
Sebring’s next home meet will be Tuesday for senior night against the Hardee Wildcats beginning at 5:30 p.m.
