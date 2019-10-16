The Sebring Blue Streaks boys golf team competed in the Class 2A-District 14 Championship on Monday. The championship was held at Dunes Course at Sandridge Country Club in Vero Beach.
Sebring placed second overall with a team score of 326, just behind Jenson Beach who shot 320 and captured the district title. Suncoast claimed third with 335. All three teams will move on to the Region 4 Championship.
Avery Hurst shot a team low 78, Lane Revell came in with 79, Beckham Donovan had 81, Zach Doorlag made 87 and Cody Carpenter shot 90.
“Some of the boys had a rough start and were never able to recover,” said Sebring Coach Vincent Liles. “Beckham was leading the tournament with five holes to play but poor course management cost him. The top three will have to play great and we will have to have help from Zach and Cody for us to move on from the Region 4 Championship.”
Sebring will compete in the Class 2A-Region 4 championship on Monday at The Savannahs Golf Club in Merritt Island.
