By RUTH ANNE LAWSON
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks got off to a rough start as the field was drying from a short downpour before kickoff but during the second half Sebring rallied to take the late lead. The Hardee Wildcats tied the game and Alen Arceo kicked the winning field goal with just one second left in the game to clinch a 24-21 victory. It was Sebring’s last regular season game of the year, Senior Night and a Class 5A-District 10 game.
“We knew it was going to be close,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “Last year we went into overtime with this team. The first half we made every mistake possible and I told them if we didn’t clean it up in the second half it was going to be a fourth quarter game with this team. We got the field goal at the end and God is great, he is so good. Alen Arceo redeemed himself after missing a field goal in the second quarter.”
The rivalry bout is always a nail-biter between the Wildcats and Blue Streaks and Friday night’s game was no different. Hardee got on the board first with a 19-yard pass to Dylan Davis for a touchdown with 3:09 left in the first quarter. The Wildcats made the point-after-touchdown giving them a 7-0 lead.
Sebring answered with quarterback, Kasey Hawthorne, running the ball 65 yards for a touchdown and Arceo kicked the ball through the uprights tying the game at 7.
“I think we came out and played as a team,” said Kasey Hawthorne. “I told them that we needed to win to get into the playoffs. I just really love this game and I felt like everyone left it all out there on the field. It is sad knowing this is my senior season. This could have been my last time playing on this field and I didn’t want to go out like that. I am proud of my team. I know God has bigger and better things for me coming up and I am just waiting on that moment. I have never been so proud my team and I love these guys to death. We are a family. I love the coaching staff and they always keep us prepared.”
On Hardee’s next drive they reclaimed the lead. The powerful Sebring defense put the Wildcats quarterback, Isaac Normil, under pressure forcing him to throw the ball but it ended up in the arms of Quintin Lindsey for another Wildcat touchdown. Hardee made the PAT claiming a 14-7 lead with :48.8 left in the first quarter.
During the second quarter the Wildcats worked their way up to the Blue Streaks’ 1-yard line. The Sebring defense forced a fumble that Quentin Joyner recovered for the Blue Streaks.
With nine seconds left in the first half of the game, Arceo was sent onto the field to narrow the deficit with a field goal but he missed, leaving the score at 14-7 at halftime.
Late in the third quarter Sebring punted the ball away and the it bounced off of Hardee’s Wilney Francois and out of the end zone. The Blue Streaks believed it was a safety and the referees disagreed saying it was touchback. The crowd shared their opinion by “booing.”
Sebring rallied in the fourth quarter. The Blue Streaks were on the Hardee 22-yard line when Hawthorne passed the ball to Michael Shultz who ran down the right side and dove into the end zone as he was being tackled. Sebring made the PAT tying the game at 14 with 9:05 left in the game.
The Wildcats fumbled on their own 8-yard line and Sebring’s Raheem Daniels wrapped the ball up. Hawthorne ran the ball across the goal line for a Blue Streak touchdown and the PAT was good rocketing Sebring into a 21-14 lead.
“I feel like we played a hard fought game,” said Johnny Brown. “I thank God and my coaches. Our coaches showed a lot of effort. Hardee won the first half but in the second half I stepped up and became the leader that I am. My coaches left it all to me and trusted in me to step up and be that leader. My coaches are great and I love them. I hurt my ankle but I am a thug and fought through it. I have plans to play in college, I have committed to University of Florida.”
Hardee made a pass to Myron Refoure who broke through the Blue Streak defense and down the right side. He made it all the way to Sebring’s 13-yard line before being knocked out of bounds. Blue Streaks’ Emmitt Beck sacked the quarterback for a 10-yard loss but the Wildcats passed to Refoure for a touchdown and Hardee made the extra point tying the game once again at 21 with only :40.6 left in the game.
The Blue Streaks forced their way down field with several quarterback keeps. Sebring made it all the way to Hardee’s 16-yard line. There was just one second left in the game when they sent in Arceo for a field goal attempt. Teammates hushed the crowd and Arceo launched the ball through the uprights winning the game for Sebring with a final score of 24-21.
The Blue Streaks gave Coach Scott an ice bath and celebrated winning their last home game of the season. Sebring will now wait to learn their playoff fate.
“I am proud of every one of them,” state Scott. “This puts us in a great position to be in the playoffs and a few other teams have to continue to win so we can get a spot in the playoffs. We did our part, we did what we could control. We are going to rest up, hit the weights and practice to get ready. Johnny Brown fought through an ankle injury and Kasey Hawthorne continued to fight. This is Senior Night and we wanted to send our 12 seniors off in the right way and we did that.”
