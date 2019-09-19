By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
While defenses are still a work in progress around the Southeastern Conference, they still rank as some of the best in college football.
Florida leads the nation with 16 sacks, including 10 in the opener against rival Miami. Missouri, Tennessee and Georgia combined to shut out over matched opponents 150-0 last weekend, helpful tuneups toward taking on schools their own size this week.
The Gators rank 33rd at 300.7 yards. Not bad considering they have played without cornerback CJ Henderson and lost defensive end Jabari Zuniga, both with ankle injuries.
“We knew what we wanted to accomplish coming into the year,” linebacker Jonathan Greenard said, crediting defensive line coach David Turner. “We wanted to establish ourselves as the No. 1 defensive line in the SEC. Once we understood that and the coaches understood what we trying to do as well, that’s how he coaches us. He coaches really hard and emphasizes the small details.”
