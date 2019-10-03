By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
The Southeastern Conference seems to be in good playoff position with five teams ranked in the top 10.
The downside is they still have to play each other, giving this group arguably harder roads than any playoff contenders outside the league.
No. 7 Auburn still has four opponents remaining currently ranked in the top 10 starting Saturday at No. 10 Florida . No. 5 LSU and the Gators have three each while new No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia each must face a pair of top 10 opponents plus No. 25 Texas A&M.
The other, non-SEC teams in the top 10 collectively have two comparable regular season matchups left: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 6 Oklahoma against No. 11 Texas.
At least entering October, it gives room to brag for a league that has won nine national titles since 2006 _ starting with a string of seven straight.
Not that the SEC ever needs much encouragement in that regard.
“Of course, the SEC is the best conference in football, hands down,” Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson said. “Any other team can say this and that, this league is better or whatever, but nah man, nothing compares to the SEC no matter what.”
The SEC’s top teams have indeed won some big head-to-head nonconference games, like Auburn-Oregon, Georgia-Notre Dame and LSU-Texas. Now, the coming gauntlet should soon start to whittle the league’s list of national contenders.
None of the top SEC teams have easy paths to the championship game in Atlanta. Or to the playoffs, though to this point there’s still a solid possibility of a pair of teams making it two years after Alabama beat Georgia for the national title.
Other teams like No. 2 Clemson , the defending national champion, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Wisconsin are still firmly in the mix as the nation’s top team.
None face the SEC-style gauntlet the rest of the way.
