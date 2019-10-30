By SUZANNE SIGMUND
Dog Ownership
Does your dog get upset and possibly show signs of anxiety when he sees you getting ready to leave the house? Does he go bonkers with joy when you come home? Does he destroy your shoes, claw the door, or chew the corner off an end table while you are gone? Or possibly did he injure himself in the crate or cause damage to the crate?
Like us, dogs have anxieties and fears. A dog’s anxieties may not be the same as our anxieties, and surly not for the same reasons, but they can cause stress and physical reactions just the same.
Several years ago, I had a black lab named Sammie. When my husband and I would leave the house, which she could sense in advance, she would go and sit beside a wall in the living room and hang her head real low. She looked pitiful. We would talk very gently to her and tell her we wouldn’t be long, and she would be just fine. Then we would offer her a treat which she showed no interest in. However, the minute we arrived back home; she would immediately eat the treat.
Dogs can show anxiety due to several reasons: separation, noise, traveling, visiting the vet, people and or dogs coming to the house or a variety of other reasons. Every dog is different.
Some Fido’s show their anxiety by barking, whining, having accidents in the house, destroying various items, drooling or panting heavily, trembling, hiding, or other behavior problems. Fido likely won’t do any of these things to an extreme while you are in the house.
What is the solution? First, talk to your vet to rule out any medical problems. Sometimes dogs have accidents in the house because of infections or hormone problems or other health conditions. It also could be due to incomplete housebreaking. And some medications can cause accidents. If your dog takes any drugs, ask your vet if they are to blame.
Punishment or aversive techniques will not help the anxiety situation. In many cases the dog may have caused the problem a few hours earlier so by the time you arrive home is not the time for discipline. The dog will have no idea why he is being scolded.
One of the best ways to help a dog deal with his anxiety issues is by slowly distracting him to the situation. Get your 4-legged friend to focus on you, by doing eye-contact commands or simple obedience exercises. Naturally have some yummy treats available for good behavior. If Fido can become distracted and begin to relax from all the attention, he may be able to handle difficult situations a little better and remain calmer.
Music can certainly help calm us down and soothe our nerves so it is possible it may work on our furry friends. Rock music or heavy metal might not be the best choice but possibly classical or other soft quiet musical sounds.
It is never recommended to medicate your dog with over-the-counter human drugs, on your own. Dogs have very different physiology than humans, and dosage is very dependent on weight. It is always best to consult with your vet before giving your precious Fido any medication.
Dog training is a great stimulus for any 4-legged furry friend. The Heartland Dog Club is taking names now for their January trainings. Call 863 – 304 – 8582 for more information.
