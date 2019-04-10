LAKE PLACID- Lake Placid standout Hailey Shank signed a scholarship Friday morning to run cross country for Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Ky. The versatile and talented Shank played multiple sports throughout her high school career and excelled in every sport she tried.
“This means a lot to me and it is a weight off my shoulders,” said Shank. “Just knowing that I did this. I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to go to college because of finances but Campbellsville offered me a full ride. That helped out so much and I am just happy. I am so thankful for everyone that came to support me today. It means a lot to me that they came here. It makes me feel loved. The thing I love most about cross country is the meets. There are a lot of people and I love to meet new people. It is a very happy environment where we cheer each other on and it is just a lot of fun.”
Shank’s mother was emotional as she described her and how much she will miss her.
“I have four children and I am the most proud of Hailey,” said Christine Shank. “She is the first one to go to college. She has got it, she is independent, smart and has so many abilities. This scholarship means a lot just because she went through so much. We didn’t know if she was going to make it so this means a lot. I am not ready for her to leave home at all. Not even a little bit.”
Shank had multiple colleges offers and several on standby if needed.
“I had more colleges looking at me than I can count on my fingers,” the Green Dragon athlete said. “A big part of me selecting Campbellsville was the full ride. The coach kept in contact with me and has helped me out a lot with the process. The coach seems nice and is easy to talk to.”
Shank will have to stay focused on a number of things to be successful in college.
“Her biggest struggle has been staying on track and keeping everything up,” her mother said. “She juggles academics and sports and has done it all on her own. She is a great kid and her dad and I have been trying to prepare her to be on her own. She is going to have to keep on trying and asking herself is it worth it when the other kids want to go out and do something. She has a lot to lose. I will keep pounding it in her head until she leaves.”
Hailey Shank leaves for Kentucky in August to become the newest member of the Campbellsville University Tigers cross country team.
“I’ve only passed through Kentucky and I am excited to live there,” Shank said. “I was nervous to leave home at first but I’ve got this and I’m ready to go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.