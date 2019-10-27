By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
AVON PARK — Heavy rains receded minutes before the game that provided lower temperatures and a pleasant breeze for Friday night football, but the Avon Park Red Devils were unable to recover from an early 21-0 deficit to the Oasis Sharks in a 41-0 loss at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park dropping to 1-7 on the season.
“Mental mistakes in the first half killed us,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We have a lot of potential, by the end of the game, we had nothing but freshman and sophomores out there. That is our future and that is what we are working for.
“We pulled a bunch of JV kids up and got them a lot of playing time tonight. Throw them in the fire and see what they can do, I was proud of them, I was proud of the whole team.”
Albritton said he would liked to have seen his team come out with more fire.
“The physicality and mentality that we played with from midway the third quarter to the end of the game is how we need to start a game,” he said. “We can’t wait to get hit in the face before we start throwing punches back, not literally, but figuratively.”
The Red Devils found themselves down quickly after Oasis scored on their third offensive play of the game, by 60-yard sweep to the right by Jeron Newson to put the Sharks up 7-0.
Newson scored his second touchdown on the Sharks next possession on a 30-yard pass reception that gave Oasis a 13-0 advantage a little over four minutes into the game.
Scoring in three plays on their first possession and two on their second, the Shark scored in just one play on their third on a 58-yard pass from Daniel Rennie to Ashton Roy that made the score 21-0 in just under six minutes.
Avon Park settled down, stopping the Sharks on their next three possessions; a missed field goal and recovering two Shark fumbles.
Oasis tacked on two more touchdowns before the half on long pass plays, both to Roy, the first for 72 yards and the second for 92 yards as the Sharks went into the half with a 35-0 lead over the Red Devils.
The Red Devils threatened twice late in the game, getting inside the Shark’s 10 the first time and into the red zone the second, both result in interceptions, with the second returned 105 yards for the final score of the game to make the final tally 41-0.
Hunter Vanderpool broke the century mark rushing for 109 yards on 25 carries and Ra’Shaud Graham caught three passes for 30 yards to lead the Red Devils offensively.
Out of the playoff hunt, Avon Park will host county rival Lake Placid at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park this upcoming Friday with a 7:30 p.m. start time.
